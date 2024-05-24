Behind the Scenes of Warner Bros. Discovery's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $296,751, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $176,825.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $8.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros. Discovery options trades today is 10621.4 with a total volume of 31,104.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros. Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $8.0 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.38 $1.33 $1.37 $7.50 $102.8K 14.4K 316 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.33 $0.3 $0.31 $8.00 $79.0K 22.4K 6.9K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $5.00 $74.0K 2.2K 232 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.39 $0.31 $0.33 $8.00 $49.9K 22.4K 1.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $0.38 $0.35 $0.36 $8.00 $47.0K 6.6K 3.5K

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 60 countries.

Where Is Warner Bros. Discovery Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 11,364,889, the WBD's price is up by 0.26%, now at $7.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.