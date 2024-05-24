Behind the Scenes of United Airlines Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $299,129, and 2 were calls, valued at $73,725.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Airlines Holdings stands at 2819.2, with a total volume reaching 6,453.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Airlines Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.84 $0.83 $0.84 $35.00 $84.5K 9.0K 1.0K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.88 $0.86 $0.87 $35.00 $52.2K 9.0K 1.5K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.85 $0.84 $0.84 $35.00 $44.9K 9.0K 1.5K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $9.0 $7.9 $7.9 $60.00 $44.2K 1 56 UAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $0.86 $0.61 $0.75 $52.00 $37.5K 1.3K 652

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,550,949, with UAL's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $51.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 54 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for United Airlines Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.6.

An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $69. An analyst from Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

