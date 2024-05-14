Behind the Scenes of Uber Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UBER usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Uber Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $526,869, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,755,439.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $95.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uber Technologies stands at 4181.48, with a total volume reaching 5,042.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uber Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.55 $12.25 $12.38 $65.00 $619.0K 6.5K 0 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.25 $27.2 $27.25 $45.00 $212.5K 1.4K 81 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.4 $9.35 $9.35 $70.00 $98.1K 2.1K 105 UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $1.36 $1.35 $1.36 $65.00 $88.8K 650 785 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.2 $6.15 $6.15 $72.50 $86.1K 1.4K 145

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies With a volume of 9,666,575, the price of UBER is down -1.54% at $65.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $89.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $96. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $89. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $93. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Roth MKM lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $89. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

