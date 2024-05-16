Behind the Scenes of Texas Instruments's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TXN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Texas Instruments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $318,060, and 9 are calls, amounting to $422,588.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $220.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Texas Instruments's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Texas Instruments's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $190.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Texas Instruments 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.83 $1.79 $1.83 $210.00 $138.4K 824 756 TXN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $15.85 $15.55 $15.7 $200.00 $113.0K 43 115 TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.7 $13.5 $13.55 $195.00 $81.3K 98 60 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.9 $14.75 $14.75 $200.00 $73.7K 2.1K 10 TXN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.0 $15.75 $15.9 $200.00 $68.3K 43 43

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,295,361, the TXN's price is down by -0.31%, now at $194.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.