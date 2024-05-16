Behind the Scenes of Take-Two Interactive's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Take-Two Interactive.

Looking at options history for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $159,125 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $268,141.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $190.0 for Take-Two Interactive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Take-Two Interactive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Take-Two Interactive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $190.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.0 $14.45 $15.35 $165.00 $115.1K 165 75 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.3 $13.55 $13.55 $140.00 $101.6K 48 0 TTWO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $5.9 $5.75 $5.75 $148.00 $57.5K 194 125 TTWO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.31 $1.04 $1.04 $190.00 $34.2K 494 510 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.0 $2.64 $3.0 $175.00 $32.7K 6.7K 710

About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom." Zynga mobile titles include "Farmville," "Empires & Puzzles," and "CSR Racing.".

In light of the recent options history for Take-Two Interactive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Take-Two Interactive With a volume of 792,365, the price of TTWO is down -1.09% at $146.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Expert Opinions on Take-Two Interactive

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $191.25.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $190. An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $200. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Take-Two Interactive, maintaining a target price of $185. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Take-Two Interactive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.