Behind the Scenes of RTX's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards RTX (NYSE:RTX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RTX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for RTX. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $77,228, and 6 are calls, amounting to $477,189.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $105.0 for RTX, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for RTX's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across RTX's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

RTX Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $6.5 $6.35 $6.35 $100.00 $285.1K 752 453 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.45 $4.3 $4.35 $105.00 $82.6K 7.9K 313 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $85.00 $39.8K 591 131 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.75 $5.6 $5.75 $95.00 $37.3K 737 66 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $105.00 $28.7K 7.9K 426

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RTX, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is RTX Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,525,761, with RTX's price up by 0.89%, positioned at $105.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. What The Experts Say On RTX

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $117.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for RTX, targeting a price of $141. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for RTX, targeting a price of $110. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for RTX, targeting a price of $119. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on RTX, maintaining a target price of $105. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

