Behind the Scenes of NRG Energy's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for NRG Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $190,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $633,497.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $85.0 for NRG Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NRG Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NRG Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

NRG Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.95 $0.75 $0.95 $75.00 $190.0K 2.7K 2.0K NRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.1 $2.9 $3.0 $85.00 $120.0K 8.7K 2.1K NRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $37.5 $35.2 $37.5 $45.00 $86.2K 280 23 NRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.3 $3.1 $3.29 $85.00 $65.9K 8.7K 202 NRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $85.00 $64.7K 25 6

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the us, with 6 million customers. Vivint Smart Home, which NRG acquired in 2023, has 2 million home services customers. NRG also is one of the largest us independent power producers, with 13 gigawatts of coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NRG Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is NRG Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,246,985, with NRG's price down by -2.4%, positioned at $81.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NRG Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $97.33333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for NRG Energy, targeting a price of $100. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on NRG Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $82. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for NRG Energy, targeting a price of $110.

