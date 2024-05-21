Behind the Scenes of MicroStrategy's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 95 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $2,225,065, and 74 are calls, amounting to $11,752,298.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $670.0 to $3800.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 187.35 with a total volume of 997.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $670.0 to $3800.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/07/24 $243.8 $231.2 $240.0 $1550.00 $7.1M 309 302 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $141.6 $131.1 $141.6 $1400.00 $424.8K 150 5 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $137.7 $127.25 $137.04 $1390.00 $411.1K 67 0 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $769.5 $753.3 $758.98 $1300.00 $227.6K 117 3 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $211.25 $208.0 $208.0 $2000.00 $208.0K 354 28

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy With a trading volume of 264,396, the price of MSTR is down by -1.13%, reaching $1707.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1780.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $1590. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1875. An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1875.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MicroStrategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.