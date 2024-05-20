Behind the Scenes of Mastercard's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $342,590 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $579,743.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $475.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mastercard's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mastercard's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $475.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.15 $5.95 $6.1 $475.00 $116.7K 4.4K 781 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.25 $22.9 $23.3 $420.00 $116.5K 231 50 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.75 $12.35 $12.4 $460.00 $74.4K 13 67 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.15 $6.0 $6.13 $475.00 $74.2K 4.4K 1.0K MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $65.05 $64.0 $64.0 $400.00 $64.0K 29 10

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

In light of the recent options history for Mastercard, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Mastercard Trading volume stands at 736,773, with MA's price down by -0.08%, positioned at $459.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 66 days. Expert Opinions on Mastercard

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $514.6.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $531. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $478. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $524. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $510. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $530.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Mastercard options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.