Behind the Scenes of Marvell Tech's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 14% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,236,880, and 21 were calls, valued at $4,761,659.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $90.0 for Marvell Tech over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $10.7 $10.5 $10.6 $67.50 $2.2M 6.1K 2.1K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $77.50 $1.3M 823 2.5K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.2 $7.15 $7.2 $90.00 $138.2K 1.3K 200 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $80.00 $110.5K 227 1.1K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $80.00 $110.5K 227 1.0K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech Currently trading with a volume of 4,127,018, the MRVL's price is up by 0.26%, now at $76.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

