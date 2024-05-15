Behind the Scenes of Live Nation Entertainment's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LYV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Live Nation Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,450, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $268,580.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $82.5 to $105.0 for Live Nation Entertainment over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Live Nation Entertainment options trades today is 561.25 with a total volume of 13,807.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Live Nation Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $82.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Live Nation Entertainment 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.8 $0.65 $0.7 $85.00 $55.5K 599 1.4K LYV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.8 $0.7 $0.7 $85.00 $46.6K 599 667 LYV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $1.45 $1.35 $1.4 $105.00 $38.6K 513 1.4K LYV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $1.45 $1.35 $1.4 $105.00 $35.5K 513 1.7K LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.5 $0.35 $0.5 $82.50 $31.2K 1.0K 625

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation is the largest live entertainment firm in the world, operating in 49 countries at the end of 2023 through its concert and ticketing platforms. Via either owning, operating, or holding exclusive booking rights, Live Nation controls or influences 373 venues, including the House of Blues. Live Nation also owns one of the largest ticketing services, Ticketmaster, which sold over 620 million tickets for over 10,000 clients in 2023. Live Nation also includes an artist management agency. This large live entertainment footprint helped Live Nation become one of the largest advertising and sponsorship platforms aimed at music fans.

In light of the recent options history for Live Nation Entertainment, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Live Nation Entertainment Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 435,730, with LYV's price up by 0.61%, positioned at $96.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Live Nation Entertainment

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.6.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $121. An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $120. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Live Nation Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $122. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $120. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Live Nation Entertainment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

