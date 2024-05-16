Behind the Scenes of Li Auto's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Li Auto. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,380, and 8 calls, totaling $277,765.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Li Auto over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Li Auto's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Li Auto's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $30.00 $50.3K 318 240 LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.0 $2.95 $2.95 $25.00 $48.3K 88 374 LI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $0.33 $0.33 $0.33 $29.00 $47.1K 600 2.2K LI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $28.00 $38.9K 717 1.0K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $0.4 $0.31 $0.31 $29.00 $30.7K 600 3.6K

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Li Auto's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,967,922, the price of LI is down -2.16% at $25.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Li Auto

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $25.0.

An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

