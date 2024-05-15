Behind the Scenes of Kinder Morgan's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KMI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Kinder Morgan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $410,940.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for Kinder Morgan over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Kinder Morgan's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Kinder Morgan's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Kinder Morgan Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.75 $0.73 $0.73 $19.00 $109.6K 23.1K 1.7K KMI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.6 $16.25 $16.45 $3.00 $82.2K 51 50 KMI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $17.00 $64.0K 15.5K 300 KMI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.13 $17.00 $62.9K 2.5K 404 KMI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.12 $17.00 $31.2K 2.5K 204

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Kinder Morgan, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Kinder Morgan With a trading volume of 7,544,320, the price of KMI is up by 0.77%, reaching $19.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kinder Morgan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

