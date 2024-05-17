Behind the Scenes of HubSpot's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUBS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for HubSpot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $284,265, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $86,004.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $570.0 to $650.0 for HubSpot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in HubSpot's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to HubSpot's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $570.0 to $650.0 over the preceding 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.0 $13.7 $13.7 $570.00 $87.6K 185 89 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $32.4 $27.8 $32.4 $610.00 $58.3K 79 18 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $55.0 $51.3 $55.0 $650.00 $55.0K 95 10 HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.9 $14.2 $14.2 $570.00 $48.2K 185 123 HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $18.0 $12.2 $14.0 $570.00 $35.0K 185 7

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of HubSpot, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of HubSpot With a volume of 154,785, the price of HUBS is down -0.12% at $609.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About HubSpot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $659.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on HubSpot with a target price of $575. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $635. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $655. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $700. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $730.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

