Behind the Scenes of Futu Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Futu Hldgs (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Futu Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $341,810, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $633,569.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $95.0 for Futu Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Futu Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Futu Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Futu Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $28.1 $27.2 $27.2 $50.00 $544.0K 3.8K 312 FUTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/28/24 $7.65 $7.0 $7.0 $80.00 $70.1K 0 100 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $76.00 $45.7K 0 167 FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $76.00 $43.5K 0 291 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $5.5 $5.35 $5.5 $80.00 $38.5K 1 93

About Futu Hldgs

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Futu Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 799,702, the FUTU's price is up by 2.78%, now at $76.64. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Futu Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

