Behind the Scenes of Expedia Group's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Expedia Group. Our analysis of options history for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $58,840, and 10 were calls, valued at $419,269.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $111.0 to $120.0 for Expedia Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Expedia Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Expedia Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $111.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $2.17 $2.1 $2.1 $113.00 $62.8K 65 1.5K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $1.75 $1.75 $1.75 $111.00 $52.3K 584 299 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $2.03 $2.03 $2.03 $113.00 $50.9K 65 1.0K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.02 $2.02 $2.02 $113.00 $50.5K 65 260 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $2.02 $1.98 $2.02 $113.00 $40.6K 65 1.2K

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Present Market Standing of Expedia Group Trading volume stands at 1,374,656, with EXPE's price up by 0.64%, positioned at $113.17. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Expedia Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $162.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $175. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $190. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $130. In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $180. An analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

