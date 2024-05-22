Behind the Scenes of Domino's Pizza's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Domino's Pizza. Our analysis of options history for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $177,210, and 16 were calls, valued at $519,622.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $530.0 for Domino's Pizza over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Domino's Pizza's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Domino's Pizza's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $500.0 to $530.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DPZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $9.6 $9.4 $9.4 $507.50 $94.0K 2 101 DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.5 $15.4 $15.5 $520.00 $83.6K 10 57 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $12.5 $12.2 $12.5 $530.00 $32.5K 36 100 DPZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $12.6 $12.1 $12.4 $530.00 $32.2K 36 64 DPZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $12.9 $12.3 $12.3 $530.00 $31.9K 36 255

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's is a restaurant operator and franchiser with nearly 20,600 global stores across more than 90 international markets at the end of 2023. The firm generates revenue through the sales of pizza, wings, salads, sandwiches, and desserts at company-owned stores, royalty and marketing contributions from franchise-operated stores, and its network of 25 domestic (and five Canadian) dough manufacturing and supply chain facilities, which centralize purchasing, preparation, and last-mile delivery for the firm's US and Canadian restaurants. With roughly $18.3 billion in 2023 system sales, Domino's is the largest player in the global pizza market, ahead of Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Domino's Pizza, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Domino's Pizza's Current Market Status With a volume of 335,307, the price of DPZ is down -0.35% at $511.92. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Domino's Pizza

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $573.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $580. An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Domino's Pizza, which currently sits at a price target of $580. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Domino's Pizza, targeting a price of $575. An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Domino's Pizza, which currently sits at a price target of $600. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Domino's Pizza, maintaining a target price of $530.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Domino's Pizza with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

