Behind the Scenes of Annovis Bio's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Annovis Bio.

Looking at options history for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $385,983 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $139,780.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $12.5 for Annovis Bio during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Annovis Bio options trades today is 2744.8 with a total volume of 26,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Annovis Bio's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $12.5 over the last 30 days.

Annovis Bio 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.6 $2.50 $96.9K 3.6K 7.9K ANVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.6 $0.5 $0.6 $2.50 $84.3K 3.6K 5.5K ANVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.6 $0.55 $0.55 $2.50 $66.0K 3.6K 3.3K ANVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.0 $1.85 $2.0 $10.00 $37.6K 1.1K 118 ANVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.65 $2.0 $2.5 $12.50 $37.5K 55 150

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases and other neurodegenerative diseases. The pipeline products of the company consists of: Buntanetap for chronic neurodegeneration - including AD and PD; ANVS405 for acute neurodegeneration; and ANVS301 for advanced AD.

In light of the recent options history for Annovis Bio, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Annovis Bio's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,012,901, the ANVS's price is up by 6.46%, now at $8.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days. What The Experts Say On Annovis Bio

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.333333333333332.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Annovis Bio, targeting a price of $23. In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Annovis Bio with a target price of $26.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Annovis Bio options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

