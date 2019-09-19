Behind The Idea - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group: Significant Upside With Strong Downside Support

By Robbe Delaet:

Post-Top Idea Interview

Seeking Alpha: For investors who haven't read your full Top Idea thesis, can you provide a brief summary?

Robbe Delaet: My article is about AMG, a company with two business units called AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies. Earnings were significantly under pressure in H1 2019 due to a one-time drag in the Critical Materials division, caused by a sharp drop in vanadium prices. However, this created an interesting buying opportunity with 233% upside. The market’s intense attention to the Critical Materials division is unjustified, as most growth is expected from the Technologies division. Its peers get a very rich EV/EBITDA valuation. If we apply this to AMG Technologies, it would be worth $20.50 today, which is very close to the total stock price (for just that one segment). The most interesting part from this (thesis) is the expected spin-off for AMG Technologies, which will create a lot of shareholder value and will put a strong support around this $20.50 mark. Consequently, if you would buy AMG, the risk-reward will be very interesting.

Seeking Alpha: Have you observed other situations (other companies) where steep price volatility of a key input caused a grave short-term profitability issue, like with AMG's recent issue with vanadium? If so, how did investors react? Do you find that investors tend to overlook these sort of short-term margin dislocations?

Robbe Delaet: In my opinion, the biggest gains can be made by searching for market overreactions caused by a short term margin decline which you can’t extrapolate to the future. Sadly, I can’t think of an example caused by price volatility as of now. However, I wrote an article on 09/17/19 about Capri Holdings, where intense investments in their new brand (Versace) puts pressure on margins. Consequently, the stock price dropped almost 60%. If you have a strong explanation on why margins will improve later on, these stock declines create significant buying opportunities. That’s why I bought AMG myself and why I am planning on buying Capri Holdings in the future.

Seeking Alpha: Is there anything that AMG can do to mitigate the negative impact this kind of vanadium volatility has on operating profitability, if it should happen again?

Robbe Delaet: For many raw materials, companies can cover big price volatility via contracts. This is something you would expect AMG to do as well, because the vanadium business can have a significant impact on their total earnings. If I do remember well, a question is made about this on the last annual general meeting. Management answered that sadly for vanadium this is not possible.

However, the strong price volatility from this year was extreme and never seen before. Vanadium prices went up around 300% and then down 80% in one year. If you think about it, it is unbelievable.

AMG wouldn't have had this strong decline in earnings if this price surge and price decline had happened slower (let’s say in 3 years). In fact, low vanadium prices are not a problem for AMG. The problem only occurs if the vanadium price sinks quickly, let’s say at a faster rate than 40% in less than six months.

Seeking Alpha: Have you been familiar with AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group for quite a long time? How did you source this opportunity?

Robbe Delaet: I've followed AMG since 2017, when the stock price surged intensely after they announced plans to go into the lithium business. At that moment, lithium was a very hot topic and prices were expected to grow significantly over time. This lithium mine is now operational, but under much lower spot prices.

I started buying AMG around $40 as I thought valuation was interesting at that moment (around 7x EV/EBITDA). I was very shocked that the stock price sank even more. In fact, apart from the earnings decline due to vanadium problems, many good things happened with the company. They did a 10% buyback, they opened the lithium mine, they announced the second recycling facility ‘Cambridge 2’, they announced the Technologies spin-off, and they announced a new long term EBITDA target of $350 mln etc. In my opinion, the market is being unreasonable at this moment. I bought more shares myself as I expect much upside.

Thanks to Robbe Delaet for the interview. If you'd like to follow his work, see his contributor profile.

