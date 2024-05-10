Behind the Dow's Wild Winning Streak

Wall Street waltzed into the week with confidence, extending last week's gains as investors looked towards a jam-packed week. Most of the bullishness went directly into the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), which was pacing for its eighth-straight win at the end of the week, its longest such streak since December.

Things slowed down at the midweek mark, with the Dow, S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) all logging muted wins as bond yields cooled off and Federal Reserve presidents weighed in on interest rate moves. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), also had an interesting week, pacing for its third consecutive weekly loss and trading at its lowest level since early February.

Earnings Continue to Trickle In

Reddit (RDDT) stepped into the earnings confessional for the first time since going public, reporting stronger-than-expected figures. Airbnb (ABNB) recorded issued a weak fiscal second-quarter outlook, while options traders took aim at Robinhood (HOOD) stock after earnings. Finally, Twilio (TWLO) reported better-than-expected results, but cut its guidance for the second quarter, and Shopfiy (SHOP) paced for its worst day ever after dismal first-quarter results.

Analysts Stay Busy Singing Praises

Though investors attention was focused on this week's earnings docket, analysts were busy doling out notes. Blue-chip consumer goods behemoth 3M (MMM) was upgraded at HSBC. Retail stocks stood out as well, with Target (TGT) and Gap (GPS). Rounding things out, Baird upgraded Micron Technology (MU), citing meaningful upside.

Inflation Data on Deck

Following the Fed's latest interest-rate move, investors are looking ahead to next week's consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings In addition, earnings from Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Baidu (BIDU), Cisco (CSCO), Deere (DE), Home Depot (HD), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), Under Armour (UAA), and Walmart (WMT) are due out. In the meantime, Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White looks into the consequences of falling optimism, while Schaeffer's Senior V.P. of Research Todd Salamone breaks down the potential for choppy price action.

