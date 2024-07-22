Behind the Scenes of Zscaler's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $182,711, and 2 were calls, valued at $73,050.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $250.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $200.00 $47.5K 2.0K 5 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.45 $4.3 $4.3 $135.00 $36.1K 7 0 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.0 $18.55 $19.0 $185.00 $34.2K 66 0 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.65 $15.3 $15.65 $180.00 $32.8K 227 5 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $69.25 $67.5 $67.5 $250.00 $27.0K 6 8

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 400,248, the price of ZS is up by 1.79%, reaching $191.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. Expert Opinions on Zscaler

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zscaler with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

