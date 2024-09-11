Behind the Scenes of Wells Fargo's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $823,066 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $518,846.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.6 $0.51 $0.53 $47.00 $265.0K 0 0 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.8 $0.77 $0.77 $52.50 $115.5K 13.9K 75 WFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.65 $0.63 $0.64 $52.00 $96.0K 868 1.5K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $50.00 $77.2K 2.9K 254 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.71 $2.65 $2.65 $52.50 $75.8K 826 288

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,967,915, the price of WFC is down by -2.33%, reaching $52.7. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now. Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.