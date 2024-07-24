Behind the Scenes of Wells Fargo's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $779,389, and 7 were calls, valued at $661,430.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $67.5 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $55.00 $232.5K 740 620 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.3 $20.15 $20.1 $40.00 $201.0K 18.5K 0 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.69 $2.68 $2.69 $57.50 $82.3K 3.3K 306 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.44 $1.42 $1.44 $52.50 $72.0K 17.1K 500 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $67.50 $69.1K 2.2K 79

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo With a trading volume of 3,547,285, the price of WFC is down by -0.01%, reaching $59.66. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $64.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $70. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $59. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $61. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $64. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $67.

