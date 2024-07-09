Behind the Scenes of Wayfair's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $211,990 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $278,374.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $85.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Wayfair stands at 5027.17, with a total volume reaching 1,749.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Wayfair, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.1 $1.97 $2.02 $35.00 $146.4K 7.3K 0 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.75 $7.55 $7.55 $45.00 $52.8K 5.6K 438 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $7.75 $7.5 $7.5 $45.00 $51.7K 5.6K 39 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.31 $2.35 $85.00 $37.3K 5.9K 341 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.35 $6.25 $6.35 $55.00 $34.2K 7.4K 4

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wayfair, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Wayfair's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,438,484, the price of W is down by -1.34%, reaching $52.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Wayfair

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.0.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

