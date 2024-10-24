Behind the Scenes of Walt Disney's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $68,957, and 6 are calls, amounting to $341,146.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $100.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 4549.17, with a total volume reaching 1,800.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $100.00 $145.1K 14.7K 412 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $100.00 $86.5K 14.7K 623 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $2.22 $2.08 $2.1 $96.00 $42.0K 457 224 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.4 $1.34 $1.4 $96.00 $28.0K 1.3K 226 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.1 $11.75 $12.1 $100.00 $27.8K 3.9K 13

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 354,130, the DIS's price is down by -0.54%, now at $95.72. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

