Behind the Scenes of Walt Disney's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $177,656, and 11 are calls, amounting to $648,134.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $100.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $14.35 $14.1 $14.1 $100.00 $139.5K 871 101 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.59 $1.54 $1.58 $90.00 $82.6K 3.7K 16.8K DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $15.35 $14.85 $14.9 $80.00 $81.9K 351 37 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.59 $1.53 $1.59 $90.00 $79.5K 3.7K 17.3K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.55 $7.55 $95.00 $57.3K 2.1K 74

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Walt Disney Trading volume stands at 1,939,865, with DIS's price up by 0.03%, positioned at $90.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walt Disney with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

