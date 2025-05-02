Behind the Scenes of Walmart's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $645,291 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $647,134.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $105.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.05 $13.9 $13.9 $92.50 $162.6K 1.9K 117 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.74 $95.00 $149.6K 3.0K 439 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.46 $0.45 $0.45 $80.00 $91.4K 43.4K 3.0K WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $95.00 $66.0K 8.7K 109 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $100.00 $63.3K 2.4K 455

About Walmart

Walmart serves as a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Walmart's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,289,219, the WMT's price is up by 1.33%, now at $98.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.0.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Outperform

