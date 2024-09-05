Behind the Scenes of Walmart's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $385,056 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $89,915.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $80.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walmart's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walmart's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.95 $7.6 $7.6 $80.00 $71.4K 158 94 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $80.00 $51.0K 1.6K 854 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $80.00 $48.2K 1.6K 976 WMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $80.00 $40.5K 1.6K 538 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.05 $80.00 $40.5K 1.6K 338

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,149,141, the WMT's price is down by -0.82%, now at $76.61. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $83. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $82. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $81. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $75. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $75.

