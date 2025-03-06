Behind the Scenes of Vistra's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $488,910, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,632,161.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $200.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.5 $125.00 $475.0K 370 531 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.6 $13.9 $14.45 $120.00 $286.1K 600 200 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $16.6 $15.9 $15.9 $150.00 $159.0K 62 100 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.65 $20.75 $21.3 $125.00 $106.5K 207 150 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.3 $15.9 $16.3 $150.00 $78.2K 62 102

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Vistra, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,767,005, the price of VST is down -4.54% at $121.11. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Vistra

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $152.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $152.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vistra with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.