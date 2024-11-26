Behind the Scenes of Visa's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $295,265, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $63,715.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $320.0 for Visa, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 219.0, with a total volume reaching 772.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $13.5 $12.95 $13.26 $320.00 $65.2K 250 141 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $13.75 $13.3 $13.51 $320.00 $60.7K 250 46 V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $13.65 $12.9 $13.32 $320.00 $59.9K 250 91 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.9 $13.25 $13.45 $320.00 $55.1K 250 182 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.45 $14.3 $14.3 $310.00 $35.7K 278 25

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Current Position of Visa With a volume of 960,207, the price of V is up 0.07% at $313.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $322.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $326. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $347. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $322. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Visa with a target price of $292. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.