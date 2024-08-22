Behind the Scenes of Visa's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $510,596, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $150,942.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $300.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Visa's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Visa's significant trades, within a strike price range of $240.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.15 $12.9 $13.0 $275.00 $71.5K 0 379 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.15 $12.95 $13.0 $275.00 $71.4K 0 224 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.1 $12.9 $12.98 $275.00 $71.3K 0 434 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.95 $12.75 $12.9 $275.00 $70.9K 0 69 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.95 $12.75 $12.89 $275.00 $70.8K 0 124

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa With a volume of 1,072,394, the price of V is down -0.52% at $266.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Expert Opinions on Visa

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $315.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $319. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $322. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $318. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

