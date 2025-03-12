Behind the Scenes of Viking Therapeutics's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VKTX often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Viking Therapeutics. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,535, and 7 calls, totaling $353,860.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $77.5 for Viking Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Viking Therapeutics stands at 531.67, with a total volume reaching 1,808.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Viking Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Viking Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $9.8 $9.35 $9.6 $25.00 $96.0K 218 101 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $3.0 $1.89 $2.8 $30.00 $70.0K 534 18 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.4 $0.98 $1.32 $40.00 $44.4K 1.0K 802 VKTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.9 $2.75 $2.98 $30.00 $44.4K 534 376 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.4 $0.97 $1.31 $40.00 $44.1K 1.0K 465

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonists of the thyroid hormone receptor beta. VK5211 is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator.

In light of the recent options history for Viking Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Viking Therapeutics's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,579,799, the price of VKTX is up by 8.18%, reaching $28.69. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Viking Therapeutics

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Outperform, adjusting the price target to $102. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

