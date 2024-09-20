Behind the Scenes of Vertiv Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Vertiv Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $57,810, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,243,555.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $130.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.6 $18.4 $18.6 $82.50 $226.9K 437 123 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.5 $115.00 $165.0K 1.6K 312 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.2 $7.9 $7.9 $85.00 $158.0K 3.1K 225 VRT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.5 $130.00 $118.2K 570 216 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.45 $2.35 $2.43 $94.00 $113.3K 209 512

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertiv Hldgs's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,157,242, the VRT's price is up by 0.71%, now at $92.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vertiv Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

