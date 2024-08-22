Behind the Scenes of Vertiv Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $122,803 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $947,215.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $115.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Hldgs stands at 1028.44, with a total volume reaching 6,017.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $37.5 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $82.00 $330.1K 26 1.0K VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.8 $70.00 $186.4K 2.8K 119 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $25.0 $24.8 $25.0 $62.50 $152.5K 27 62 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $41.1 $39.3 $40.29 $37.50 $96.2K 0 24 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $65.00 $87.8K 5.3K 231

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vertiv Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,195,509, the VRT's price is up by 0.46%, now at $78.35. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Hldgs

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $98.5.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $93. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $104. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $105. Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

