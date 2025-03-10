Behind the Scenes of Upstart Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,736,404, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $978,354.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $135.0 for Upstart Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $32.50 $186.0K 47 305 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.7 $34.4 $34.6 $77.50 $169.5K 29 168 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.9 $36.55 $36.55 $77.50 $164.4K 252 46 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.77 $1.64 $1.7 $60.00 $136.3K 1.4K 2.6K UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $34.4 $33.6 $33.7 $75.00 $128.0K 63 39

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs With a trading volume of 6,001,982, the price of UPST is down by -13.48%, reaching $46.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $105. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $15. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $108. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

