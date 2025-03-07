Behind the Scenes of Upstart Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,978,568 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $923,844.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $135.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $17.6 $16.95 $17.19 $70.00 $408.7K 2.0K 201 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $17.35 $16.95 $17.15 $70.00 $176.9K 2.0K 382 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $17.0 $16.55 $16.67 $70.00 $136.9K 2.0K 1.0K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $19.75 $19.5 $19.62 $70.00 $131.1K 2.0K 1.6K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $16.85 $16.4 $16.53 $70.00 $127.1K 2.0K 1.3K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Upstart Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 4,731,635, the UPST's price is down by -1.21%, now at $54.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days. Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $61.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $70. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $79. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $39. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

