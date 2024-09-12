Behind the Scenes of Upstart Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $298,515, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $418,788.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $70.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.05 $8.95 $9.0 $40.00 $135.0K 4.5K 152 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $27.50 $104.6K 1.8K 97 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.1 $30.00 $77.5K 450 153 UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $1.14 $1.08 $1.15 $39.00 $57.5K 83 1.4K UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.8 $7.65 $7.65 $35.00 $48.1K 161 71

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit and small dollar loans.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Upstart Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Upstart Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 3,121,032, the UPST's price is up by 4.61%, now at $36.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days. Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $30.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

