Behind the Scenes of Universal Display's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OLED, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Universal Display.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,114,205, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $62,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $220.0 for Universal Display over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Universal Display's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Universal Display's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Universal Display 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OLED PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $50.7 $49.5 $50.43 $220.00 $384.5K 1.4K 235 OLED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $49.0 $48.9 $49.0 $220.00 $171.5K 1.4K 480 OLED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $52.3 $49.2 $51.26 $220.00 $122.7K 1.4K 116 OLED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $51.1 $49.4 $50.82 $220.00 $86.5K 1.4K 69 OLED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $49.1 $49.1 $49.1 $220.00 $63.8K 1.4K 480

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp researches, develops, and manufactures organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, technologies for use in displays for mobile phones, tablets, televisions, wearables, personal computers, automotive interiors, and the solid-state lighting market. OLED technologies are an alternative to light-emitting diode, or LED, technologies, in the solid-state lighting market, and liquid crystal displays in the flat-panel-display market. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in South Korea, with the rest coming from Japan, China, the United States, and other countries across the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Universal Display, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Universal Display Currently trading with a volume of 644,434, the OLED's price is up by 0.71%, now at $168.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days. What The Experts Say On Universal Display

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $211.66666666666666.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Universal Display, maintaining a target price of $217. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Universal Display with a target price of $243. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Universal Display, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Universal Display with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.