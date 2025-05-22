Behind the Scenes of UnitedHealth Group's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $702,786 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,027,888.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $415.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 2360.9, with a total volume reaching 33,183.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $415.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.4 $10.0 $10.4 $350.00 $125.8K 6.0K 504 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $19.75 $19.5 $19.5 $300.00 $87.7K 630 112 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $12.65 $11.8 $11.8 $302.50 $85.0K 271 23 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $81.2 $78.4 $81.2 $350.00 $81.2K 552 21 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $7.95 $7.9 $7.9 $300.00 $79.0K 6.1K 1.9K

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

Currently trading with a volume of 12,416,542, the UNH's price is down by -1.44%, now at $298.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $424.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $374. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $362. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $525. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $350.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for UNH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HSBC Downgrades Hold Reduce May 2025 Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 TD Securities Downgrades Buy Hold

