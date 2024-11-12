Behind the Scenes of UnitedHealth Group's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $160,867, and 24 were calls, valued at $6,833,141.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $720.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UnitedHealth Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UnitedHealth Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $240.0 to $720.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $382.0 $378.1 $382.0 $240.00 $1.1M 6.0K 30 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $382.0 $377.1 $382.0 $240.00 $955.0K 6.0K 300 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $382.0 $377.1 $382.0 $240.00 $955.0K 6.0K 275 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $382.0 $377.1 $382.0 $240.00 $955.0K 6.0K 250 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $382.0 $377.1 $382.0 $240.00 $955.0K 6.0K 225

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

In light of the recent options history for UnitedHealth Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

UnitedHealth Group's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,193,221, with UNH's price down by -1.11%, positioned at $618.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $616.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

