Behind the Scenes of United States Steel's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United States Steel. Our analysis of options history for United States Steel (NYSE:X) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $288,108, and 4 were calls, valued at $140,804.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $45.0 for United States Steel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United States Steel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United States Steel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.54 $2.72 $35.00 $78.6K 31.0K 327 X PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.95 $6.75 $6.75 $40.00 $67.5K 61 100 X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.15 $2.6 $2.84 $35.00 $58.2K 31.0K 419 X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.1 $2.6 $2.84 $35.00 $56.2K 31.0K 419 X CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.44 $1.37 $1.44 $45.00 $43.6K 21.9K 851

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United States Steel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of United States Steel Currently trading with a volume of 1,361,220, the X's price is down by -1.41%, now at $37.4. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On United States Steel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $39.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $39.

