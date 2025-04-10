Behind the Scenes of United Rentals's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,930, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $300,700.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $440.0 to $820.0 for United Rentals over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Rentals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Rentals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $440.0 to $820.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.6 $15.0 $18.6 $820.00 $91.1K 326 2 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $17.0 $18.0 $820.00 $66.6K 326 89 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $138.8 $132.0 $138.8 $440.00 $55.5K 2 0 URI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $56.0 $49.2 $52.63 $570.00 $52.6K 76 15 URI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $55.8 $50.0 $55.8 $535.00 $44.6K 1 0

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods. 2024 revenue totaled $15.3 billion.

In light of the recent options history for United Rentals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 871,263, the URI's price is down by -6.66%, now at $570.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Rentals

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $654.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for United Rentals, targeting a price of $732. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Rentals with a target price of $750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on United Rentals with a target price of $650. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $485.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Rentals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for URI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Downgrades Neutral Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for URI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.