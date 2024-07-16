Behind the Scenes of United Rentals's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Rentals (NYSE:URI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,820, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $388,770.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $660.0 to $880.0 for United Rentals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of United Rentals stands at 55.89, with a total volume reaching 4.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in United Rentals, situated within the strike price corridor from $660.0 to $880.0, throughout the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $75.6 $71.2 $73.5 $740.00 $73.5K 50 0 URI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $62.4 $58.2 $60.3 $770.00 $54.2K 69 0 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $79.1 $75.2 $79.1 $880.00 $47.4K 1 0 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $62.0 $59.3 $61.4 $700.00 $42.9K 150 1 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $42.0 $40.5 $42.0 $800.00 $42.0K 6 1

About United Rentals

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

In light of the recent options history for United Rentals, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of United Rentals Currently trading with a volume of 88,635, the URI's price is up by 2.07%, now at $722.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About United Rentals

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $760.0.

An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $750. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Rentals with a target price of $785. An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $745.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

