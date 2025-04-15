Behind the Scenes of United Parcel Service's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $566,157, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $97,300.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $115.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.25 $13.35 $13.49 $105.00 $82.2K 1.2K 149 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.65 $13.5 $13.65 $105.00 $81.9K 1.2K 556 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.05 $13.75 $13.75 $105.00 $74.2K 262 54 UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.32 $1.11 $1.25 $115.00 $62.5K 2.0K 502 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.6 $13.25 $13.54 $105.00 $54.1K 1.2K 50

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with United Parcel Service, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of United Parcel Service

With a volume of 2,146,232, the price of UPS is down -1.33% at $97.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On United Parcel Service

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $119.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $127. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $129. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

