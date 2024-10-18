Behind the Scenes of United Airlines Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 59 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $4,003,104, and 41 were calls, valued at $5,898,846.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $38.0 to $90.0 for United Airlines Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $9.15 $9.1 $9.15 $75.00 $935.2K 5.6K 2.5K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $75.00 $368.5K 17.1K 2.2K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.35 $11.2 $11.2 $65.00 $340.5K 6.5K 825 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.3 $9.15 $9.15 $75.00 $334.9K 5.6K 2.5K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.25 $5.2 $5.2 $75.00 $329.9K 17.1K 1.2K

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings's Current Market Status With a volume of 8,318,667, the price of UAL is up 0.78% at $73.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 95 days. What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $83.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest United Airlines Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

