Behind the Scenes of United Airlines Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $874,513, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $632,895.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.08 $0.6 $0.93 $30.00 $186.0K 1.3K 2 UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.61 $0.95 $1.41 $33.00 $141.0K 4.6K 4 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $50.00 $139.0K 9.7K 0 UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $50.00 $65.1K 9.7K 1.6K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $46.00 $61.0K 758 91

About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major us network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large U.S. peers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Airlines Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Airlines Holdings With a volume of 5,240,063, the price of UAL is up 4.85% at $46.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

