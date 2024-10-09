Behind the Scenes of Uber Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,307 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $834,353.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $87.5 for Uber Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.55 $2.51 $2.52 $77.00 $149.4K 4.5K 483 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.05 $2.98 $2.98 $77.00 $89.4K 8.7K 1.5K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.21 $2.17 $2.17 $77.50 $86.8K 26.9K 728 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $2.66 $2.65 $2.65 $77.00 $80.1K 8.7K 336 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $0.78 $0.74 $0.76 $80.00 $76.0K 29.2K 1.1K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies With a trading volume of 3,799,001, the price of UBER is up by 1.13%, reaching $77.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $95. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $90. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Strong Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

