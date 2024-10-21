Behind the Scenes of Trump Media & Technology's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DJT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for Trump Media & Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,274,010, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,449,823.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $50.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trump Media & Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trump Media & Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.4 $22.6 $22.6 $10.00 $904.0K 84 814 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $30.00 $215.4K 520 507 DJT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.9 $21.65 $21.65 $10.00 $190.5K 84 319 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.65 $18.4 $18.4 $40.00 $141.6K 854 437 DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $22.00 $133.6K 0 837

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trump Media & Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Trump Media & Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 30,168,426, with DJT's price up by 5.34%, positioned at $31.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trump Media & Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.