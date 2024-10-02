Behind the Scenes of Trump Media & Technology's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trump Media & Technology. Our analysis of options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $192,360, and 4 were calls, valued at $154,705.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $20.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trump Media & Technology options trades today is 1053.83 with a total volume of 1,903.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trump Media & Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Trump Media & Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $12.00 $65.0K 1.5K 383 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.1 $6.25 $15.00 $62.5K 1.1K 267 DJT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $12.00 $58.5K 1.5K 183 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $4.6 $4.45 $4.55 $20.00 $36.4K 826 204 DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.0 $1.86 $2.0 $14.00 $36.0K 1.2K 185

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trump Media & Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Trump Media & Technology With a volume of 5,033,860, the price of DJT is down -3.59% at $15.58. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

