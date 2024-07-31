Behind the Scenes of Trump Media & Technology's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trump Media & Technology. Our analysis of options history for Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $254,815, and 6 were calls, valued at $498,590.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $40.0 for Trump Media & Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Trump Media & Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Trump Media & Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Trump Media & Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.8 $18.8 $18.8 $10.00 $188.0K 388 945 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $10.8 $11.05 $35.00 $110.5K 3.9K 898 DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.8 $5.6 $6.19 $40.00 $92.8K 3.2K 152 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.75 $17.1 $18.75 $10.00 $75.0K 388 80 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.54 $1.65 $31.00 $52.4K 318 637

About Trump Media & Technology

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp is a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, information technology infrastructure, and more. Its initial product launch will focus on its social media platform, Truth Social, which encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.

In light of the recent options history for Trump Media & Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Trump Media & Technology Currently trading with a volume of 976,621, the DJT's price is down by -0.31%, now at $28.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

